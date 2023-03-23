Status: 03/22/2023 1:56 p.m Whether new heating or new windows, installation of a heat pump or thermal insulation: the federal government has reformed the subsidies for the renovation of old buildings. How much money is there, what has changed?

The energetic refurbishment of residential buildings is an important lever for saving energy and promoting climate protection. Last year, the federal government decided to accelerate planned reforms and to reorganize funding for energy-related renovations. Some of the new regulations came into force in 2022, further changes in January 2023.

Refurbishment of old buildings particularly encouraged

The funding focuses on the refurbishment of existing buildings, since a particularly large climate protection and energy saving effect can be achieved here in comparison to new construction funding. Because outdated heating systems or leaky windows and doors eat up a lot of energy. At the same time, the subsidy rates were lowered slightly in order to be able to subsidize more homeowners, who then received slightly less money.

Subsidy rates have fallen slightly since August 2022

Overall, the subsidy rates have fallen by five to ten percent. Two examples: While the replacement of windows was previously funded with up to 15,000 euros, since August 15, 2022 it has only been a maximum of 12,000 euros. The installation of a heat pump was previously subsidized with a maximum of 50 percent of the costs and up to 30,000 euros, now it is only a maximum of 40 percent and 24,000 euros.

KfW now only grants loans, grants through BAFA

Since the end of July 2022, there have been no more federal grants for complete renovations, only loans and repayment grants. This is awarded by the state development bank KfW bank. The federal government now only pays direct grants to private homeowners for individual measures and only through this Federal Office of Economics and Export ControlBAFA dust.

Refurbishment: BAFA grants in five areas

Five different areas can be funded in the renovation of residential buildings:

the installation of a new heating system with up to 25 percent of the costs

the optimization of an existing heating system with 15 percent

Measures on the building shell (e.g. insulation of outer walls and roof, replacement of doors and windows) with 15 percent

Installation of energy-efficient system technology (e.g. installation of a ventilation system with heat recovery) with 15 percent

Specialist planning of the renovation measure by an energy efficiency expert with 50 percent

Bonus for heating replacement

There is an additional bonus of 10 percent of the costs for replacing a functioning oil, coal or night storage heating system or a gas heating system that is more than 20 years old with a modern system without fossil fuels. So if you replace your oil heating with a modern heating system based on renewable energies, you will receive a subsidy of not only 25, but 35 percent. There are special bonuses of 5 percent for adhering to certain limit values ​​for fine dust emissions. You also get a 5 percent bonus for installing a water, waste water or geothermal heat pump or a heat pump with a natural refrigerant.

No subsidy for gas heating

The promotion of gas-powered systems was completely canceled in 2022. This means: Gas condensing boilers and the associated exhaust gas systems, chimneys and similar systems are no longer eligible. The same applies to gas hybrid heaters and gas-powered heat pumps.

Changes since January 2023

In early 2023, a few more changes came into effect. Since then, the material costs have been subsidized again for personal work. In addition, it is no longer just owners, leaseholders and tenants who can submit applications for funding, but all investors. In order to increase the efficiency of the renovation measures, the efficiency requirements for the heating systems have also increased slightly. Also new is the promotion of fuel cells if they are operated with green hydrogen or biogas.

Apply yourself or involve experts

If you are planning an energetic renovation, you can do one yourself Application on the BAFA website but it is advisable to involve an energy efficiency expert. He creates a so-called individual renovation roadmap (iSFP), which lists both renovation options and costs. The creation of the iSFP is also subsidized by BAFA.

For many renovation measures, such as those affecting the building envelope, the involvement of an energy efficiency expert is mandatory anyway. Similar to craftsmen, however, you currently have to wait several months for appointments with energy efficiency experts.

Once the application has been submitted, house and apartment owners have to be patient again. Due to the great success of the funding program, longer processing times could currently occur, explains BAFA on its website. Important: Offers from craft businesses must already be available for the application, but the work should not begin until approval has been received.

