Status: 04/06/2023 4:00 p.m Caffeinated energy drinks are particularly popular with children and young people. The consumer center warns of health damage from excessive consumption. Which quantities are critical?

Energy drinks not only contain sugar and synthetic additives, but also a lot of caffeine. Every German drinks an average of six liters a year. The stimulating drinks are also popular with children and young people. The consumer center has bullet points twelve products tested and warns: Many children already exceed their recommended daily dose of caffeine when consuming a commercially available 500 milliliter can. Long-term excessive consumption can endanger heart health.

Three milligrams per kilogram harmless

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) thinks a lot of three milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight for harmless. A child weighing 50 kilograms should therefore not consume more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per day. According to the consumer center, a 500 milliliter can already contains 151 to 160 milligrams of caffeine. For comparison: According to the EFSA, there is around 90 milligrams of caffeine in a cup of filter coffee.

According to the consumer advice center, young people up to the age of 16 should not consume more than 195 milligrams of caffeine per day on average. However, this value is often exceeded by consuming two or more cans of energy drink. Consumer advocates criticize the fact that opened cans cannot be resealed, tempting adolescents to consume excessively. In addition, foods such as coffee, dark chocolate, black tea or cola increase the caffeine balance.

No ban or minimum age for children

There is no ban on the consumption of energy drinks for children and young people, nor is there a statutory minimum age for consuming non-alcoholic beverages. However, the consumer advice center calls for a ban on the sale of all soft drinks with an increased caffeine content to minors.

Criticism of warnings and quantities

Manufacturers of energy drinks must put the warning “High caffeine content: Not recommended for children and pregnant or breastfeeding women” on their products. However, the consumer advice center complains that this information can usually only be found on the back of the can and is hardly visible in the small print. The fact that the caffeine content is given per 100 milliliters instead of per can and that buyers have to calculate the content per can is also criticized.

Side effects: heart and circulatory problems

Caffeine wakes you up by stimulating the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. However, over-consumption of caffeine can cause the following short-term side effects in people of all ages:

tachycardia

sweats

nervousness

irritability

Headache

sleep disorders

Excessive consumption of energy drinks over a long period of time in particular can cause lasting damage to your health. The Federal Office for Risk Assessment (BfR) warns in this context from cardiovascular problems and increased blood pressure. Excessive consumption of caffeine by pregnant women can reduce fetal growth. The BfR therefore advises pregnant and breastfeeding women against energy drinks.