February 16th and 18th are celebrated respectively National Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles and the International Energy Saving Day, two invaluable opportunities to spread the culture of environmental sustainability. Also there Digital Sustainability Foundationwhich studies the correlations between digital transformation and sustainability with the aim of supporting institutions and businesses in building a greener future, adheres to these initiatives, proposing the “Decalogue of digital sustainability”. These are recommendations aimed at young people and families both to pollute less “with” digital technology and to pollute less “thanks” to digital technology, thus obtaining significant economic savings.

Energy saving: 5 rules to pollute less with digital technology

Use internet bandwidth sparingly

The Foundation for Digital Sustainability suggests avoiding not only sending particularly large or completely useless attachments but also of leave streaming videos open if you are not watching them. In addition, experts recommend turning off, if not strictly necessary, the camera during conferences online. All this helps to reduce the CO2 emissions of the servers that make the network work.

Turn off your devices when you don’t need them

Computers, TVs, tablets consume energy even when they are on standby mode. Turning them off completely, preventing the classic red light from remaining on, extends the life of the devices and is good for the environment in general.

Do not replace devices every year

Extending the life of smartphones, tablets and PCs significantly reduces the environmental impact. L’planned obsolescence it is a bad commercial strategy which, as the Foundation points out, must be absolutely opposed.

When you change a device, remember to dispose of it as WEEE

Smart objects are full of polluting materials which must be treated with great care. Many are also valuable and can even be recycled.

Delete junk files from cloud accounts

The digital junkwith its energy consumption, pollutes as much as that material.

Energy saving: 5 rules to pollute less thanks to digital technology

Install a “smart meter” to keep digital consumption under control

As the Foundation for Digital Sustainability says, consuming less electricity means saving but also having a lower environmental impact.

Control the heating with an app

Apps for smart home heating scheduling they pollute less and save money.

Reduce travel thanks to apps

Use the apps to make payments to public administrations and companies without going to the counters: you’ll save time and reduce your environmental impact.

Use apps to separate waste

On this point, the Foundation for Digital Sustainability is very clear: the circular economy starts from individual behaviour.

Use circular economy apps

Whether it’s food, fashion or other objects, choose the apps that allow you to give products a second life.

