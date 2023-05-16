Engineered virus and associated immunotherapy show positive results against cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Intratumor delivery of an engineered oncolytic virus (DNX-2401) targeting glioblastoma (GBM) cells combined with subsequent immunotherapy was found to be safe and improved survival outcomes in a subset of patients with recurrent GBM, according to the results of a Phase I/II multi-institutional clinical trial study co-led by investigators from the MD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas and the University of Toronto.

“This viral therapy is a different approach to the current standard of caresaid lead author Frederick Lang, MD, president of Neurosurgery. “Our previous study showed that not only does the virus work by directly killing cancer cells, but it also effectively activates the innate immune system to convert these immunologically cold tumors into warm tumors. This led us to evaluate a combination with checkpoint inhibitors, which we now see may improve survival outcomes in a subset of patients“.

DNX-2401, a cold virus designed to selectively target and invade GBM cells while avoiding normal cells. In previous Phase I trial results, DNX-2401 monotherapy effectively induced tumor cell death and changed the microenvironment to allow for increased T-cell infiltration, resulting in an antitumor immune response.

Clinical trials are currently underway using mesenchymal stem cells to deliver more intelligent virus to the tumor and more widely across the tumor. Future clinical trials will evaluate alternative treatments, such as checkpoint inhibitors or CAR T cell therapy, in combination with DNX-2401.

Fonte: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center