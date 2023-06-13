Engineered white blood cells eliminate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

By silencing the molecular pathway that prevents macrophages from attacking our own cells, engineers at School of Engineering and Applied Science University of Pennsylvania they manipulated these white blood cells to eliminate solid tumors.

Macrophages, a type of white blood cell, engulf and destroy — phagocytose — invaders such as bacteria, viruses, and even plants to remove them from the body. A macrophage’s innate immune response teaches our body to remember and attack invading cells in the future. This learned immunity is essential to creating some sort of cancer vaccine.

Macrophages killing cancer cell” photographed by Susan Arnold.

“Macrophages recognize cancer cells as part of the body, not invaders“says Dooling. “In order for these white blood cells to see and attack cancer cells, we had to study the molecular pathway that controls cell-to-cell communication. Turning off this pathway — a checkpoint interaction between a protein called SIRPa on the macrophage and the CD47 protein found on all ‘autonomous’ cells — was key to creating this therapy.”

Engineered macrophages have been put to the test. When were they tested? live , the engineered cells were able to eliminate tumors in 80% of the mice. Importantly, the elimination of the tumor triggered an adaptive immune response. Weeks later, the immunoglobulin G anti-cancer antibody increased.

This engineered macrophage therapy works best in conjunction with existing antibody therapy.

Macrophage therapy may hold the key to a cancer vaccine, destroying cancer cells and teaching the body to destroy future emerging cancer cells – a game-changer in the fight against cancer.

Read abstract of the article:

Cooperative phagocytosis of solid tumours by macrophages triggers durable anti-tumour responses.

Dooling, LJ, Andrechak, JC, Hayes, BH et al.

Nat. Biomed. Eng (2023).

Source: School of Engineering and Applied Science University of Pennsylvania