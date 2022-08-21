Marvel’s latest film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the villain of the god-slayer Geer and the goddess Thor, debuted with cool special effects, intertwined love and revenge, and broke the premiere record of “Thor 3” at the box office in the first week of its release.

When it comes to Thor, one can’t help but think of the representative weapon coveted by many superheroes ─ Thor’s hammer “Meow” Miaornier, which can summon thunder and lightning and come with a wave of his hand! The Thor’s Hammer in the movie was made by the Nidwe Al star dwarfs, and there is no such race on Earth, so is it possible for the earthlings to make Thor’s Hammer?

The answer is yes! Just watch the video.

The standing, lying, sitting lad who summons the Quake is part of the YouTuber team Hacksmith, who built the Quake. Previously, the Hacksmith team has also made the world‘s heaviest Thor’s Hammer, a Thor’s Hammer that can only be picked up by the owner, and a Thor’s Hammer that can be used as a car power supply. In short, they have done all kinds of male and female, big and small, all kinds of Thor’s Hammer.

How to make Thor’s Hammer

This cool-looking Thor’s Hammer consists of two systems, one is the power system that makes the hammer move, and the other is the “Hammer Man” navigation system that automatically chases people.

Hammer hanging wire

The Quake of the movie is made from the core of a dying star, a white dwarf. It is born with a stellar level of power, so it can freely travel through space and summon thunder and lightning. The global village obviously does not have the ability to become a white dwarf, but this does not prevent Hacksmith from turning a corner and disguised to achieve the flying function of Thor’s Hammer.

When you let something that can’t fly fly, you will think of “wire”, and the actor also hangs the wire to show the flying effect. Hacksmith also uses a wire-like prop – a hoist. Through the coordination of three hoists, Thor’s Hammer can move within the wire range.

Just do what you say, the three winches are installed in a triangular orientation. The computer writes the code for the visual movement of the winch. After a simple adjustment of the remote control to replace the hammer capstan with the console, the team announced that the Quake’s powertrain was ready for use. But there is a rollover in the middle, is this really safe?

The 7kg Thor’s Hammer was replaced, and the remote control rope re-tested that the hammer could move. The team announces that the Quake powerplant is complete! Next, a switch is designed inside the hammer, which can untie the hammer from the lead rope. After the user gets the hammer and presses the switch, he can use the hammer to be ashamed! Thor’s Hammer power system and transformation completed. Next is the exciting “Hammer-Man” automatic navigation system.

Taming Thor’s Hammer Programmatically

Just like GPS navigation needs satellites as eyes, if you want the hammer to navigate automatically, of course, the first thing you need to do is to give the hammer the “eyes of the sky” that can see the target. If you don’t want to stick a bunch of reflective strips, QR codes, or a bunch of wires on your body, using a lens as your eye is undoubtedly the best choice.

The Hacksmith team chose ZED’s second-generation binocular 3D camera for Quake’s eyes. One advantage of using ZED as a camera is that you can be lazy, you don’t need to write a body tracking program, the camera will automatically track the body. The most troublesome things have been solved by the camera. Applying the camera’s 3D tracking technology, the Hacksmith team wrote a program that allows the camera to capture a person’s raised hand and transmit the Quake to the spatial coordinate position of the hand.

So far everything is going well until the actual test.

Hammer!咻~~~~~~ my face hurts so much. When I was hit by something I made, my mind was the most sober, and I quickly thought about what the problem was. It should be that the space coordinates of the hammer and the camera are not calibrated when the test is started, modify it immediately!

Quake, the second test of the automatic navigation system, action! It’s still not right, the hammer could brake before, but now it’s dancing around people. Shall I let Thor, the owner of Thor’s Hammer, try it?

Thor’s Hammer recognizes the master, communicates with the master, and attacks the enemy! Program error! More details! This time it finally succeeded, the engineer used the program to tame the wild Thor’s Hammer!

When Thor attacks in the movie, Thor’s Hammer will also charge itself to deal more damage. So the engineer continued to write hundreds of stroke codes and added a throwing mechanism to the hammer. When the hammer is thrown, it will increase its speed by 300% in the specified direction to cause more damage. The effect is like the following.

After hitting the target at super high speed, the hammer becomes obviously dangerous, so live field testing is even less safe. After all, the team cannot ensure that the program can control the wild hammer. Therefore, a safety gate was also set up to test the “targeted strike” function. That’s right, Thor throws the hammer, and the hammer will hit the enemy on its own. With the safety door, a sense of security arises spontaneously, and the world behind the safety door looks like this:

Straight-line blows are still very threatening, so be careful when you encounter people dressed as Thor in a confined space in the future, maybe there is something wrong with the hammer in his hand.

The production of Thor’s Hammer has come to an end, and those interested in Marvel superheroes can visit the Hacksmith channel, where there are various interesting videos that restore various superhero equipment such as Batman hook gun, Captain America shield and so on.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Lei Feng.com; source of the first image: screenshot of the video)