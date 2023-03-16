After an awkward situation at a theme park in Essex, England, Joe Thompson decided to change his life and lose weight. We tell how Joe lost weight.

In 2021, Joe Thompson wanted to ride the Colossus Ride roller coaster at Thorpe Park in Surrey, South England. But there was a problem: the seat belt didn’t fit him because it was too thick. An employee therefore asked him to leave the roller coaster.

Thompson tells in a conversation with the Weight loss portal Slimming Worldhe walked past the queue, confident that everyone knew why he was being turned back.

He tried to take the situation in the amusement park lightly, but inside he was very hurt. This traumatic experience motivated him to change something.

This is how Joe Thompson lived before his weight loss success

Thompson was adopted and does not know his birth parents. He always assumed that being fat was in his genes and that he couldn’t do anything about being overweight.

He says that he gained weight, especially when he was a student. He ate a lot of fast food and drank too much alcohol. When he was also struggling with coming out as a homosexual man during his studies, he sought comfort in food, among other things, and gained more and more weight.

His friends called him Joe-Joe Yo-Yo because he tried so many weight loss attempts and kept falling back into the yo-yo effect. He was so ashamed of his weight that he hid his weight in photos and also tried using apps to make his body look slimmer.

Diet, walks, friends: That’s how Joe Thompson lost over 80 pounds

Joe joined the weight loss group Slimming World, where he learned how to eat healthily. At first he was skeptical. After countless diet attempts, it seemed impossible for him to really achieve his weight loss goal.

Nevertheless, he decided to trust the plan and lost over five kilos in the first week. The weight loss group gave Thompson a sense of community, and he says he made lifelong friends there.

He avoided processed foods and fast food and began replacing his meals with healthier options. That way he didn’t have to starve and still saved calories.

He used to eat bacon, sausage, and a butter and ketchup sandwich for breakfast. Today he prepares poached eggs, low-fat bacon and whole wheat toast. He replaces snacks such as chips and chocolate with fat-free yoghurt.

How is Joe Thompson today?

Today Joe Thompson is 35 years old, over 35 kilograms lighter and fitter than ever. He tries to listen to his hunger instead of eating for no reason or out of frustration.

Sports and exercise are now also part of his daily program. He goes for walks every day and listens to podcasts. This not only helps him lose weight, but also to relax. He often wears a weighted vest during his walks to increase the intensity.

Joe works in the recruitment industry. You have to be able to appear self-confident in your industry, he says. Since losing weight, for example, he feels much more confident when giving lectures.