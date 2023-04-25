Eningen: Yoga im Park am 25. June 2023

AK Healthy Community and Health Forum Eningen eV invites you to exercise outdoors

Eningen – Treat yourself mindfully – at home or in the open air with “Yoga in the Park”

Building on the successful series of events in the Krüger Park, which the AK Gesunde Gemeinde started a few years ago, the AK is offering a continuation this year with the Eningen Health Forum. Yoga SPARTANER instructor Maria Bergner is looking forward to welcoming interested participants on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 11 a.m. in the Krüger Park in Eningen.

The board member Veronika Bittner-Wysk and the advisory board of the health forum and co-chairman of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde Volker Feyerabend are very happy to be able to continue the series this year. The various postures, muscle and breathing exercises are well suited for mobilization, stretching of the entire body and relaxation. For example, through breathing technique exercises, the vegetative nervous system is balanced, you relax, which can reduce pain.

Participants in the course in the Kruger Park should be shown a tool and some everyday exercises and given tips. If you are interested, you can come by the appointment and take part in order to get to know the whole thing better. The participants can take exercises with them into their professional or private everyday life or also have the opportunity to continue in Eningen in 1:1 personal yoga in individual appointments, or to use the various yoga course options in the community.

The health forum is happy to be able to win the trained yoga and Pilates trainer Maria Bergner to organize the exercise event. As an experienced SPARTANER coach and certified course trainer, she is active in Reutlingen and Eningen. Thanks to the SPARTANER health concept, which was awarded by the state of Baden-Württemberg, she is excellently networked with different therapists, trainers and medical practices, so that the different topics of the regular individual participants can be dealt with holistically. A wide range of experience and knowledge, which is also available for questions at “Yoga in the Park”.

“My challenge is to guide people to activate their bodies and to focus on the here and now in order to achieve their personal goals,” says Maria Bergner, looking forward to the movement event. The best thing is: everyone can participate in the offered date in the Eninger Krüger Park, even without previous yoga knowledge.

“Health is not everything – but without health everything is nothing”, said the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. And he was right about that. The Health Forum Eningen eV takes excellent care of the health of the citizens in and around Eningen. Take part in the event and stay – or become – healthy!

Health Forum Eningen eV – Who we are and what we want:

About the association: Founded in November 1997, the association has around 50 health care members from, in and around Eningen unter Achalm.

The purpose of the association is to promote health care by increasing people’s health awareness, making it easier to deal with existing illnesses and helping sick people with professional support.

Activities of the association: Regular lectures and information events, competent advice in the office and by the members.

Co-organization of the Eninger Health Days, sponsorship of the Calner Platz fall prevention garden. Cooperation, mutual recognition and intensive cooperation in the interests of the patients.

We would like to see a lot of interest and suggestions from the public

on all health topics! Your membership, cooperation or financial support is welcome!

