“Though little consolation, the coroner reported that Jansen’s sudden disappearance was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), along with aortic valve complications.” was the statement of family members of Jansen Panettiere28 years old, actor and voice actor, younger brother of the actress Hayden, known above all among the younger ones for having participated in TV series broadcast on the Nickelodeon and Disney Channel television channels. But what what is cardiomegaly and how can it be fatal even in a young man like Jansen? In medicine, cardiomegaly is a generic term that indicates the increase in the volume or mass of the heart due to an increase in the thickness of its walls or due to an abnormal dilatation of its cavities. This abnormality is usually diagnosed with an echocardiogram, through which the volumes of the heart chambers are observed. We asked Dr. for an opinion Massimo Fioranelliphysician, specialist in Cardiology and Internal Medicine.

Doctor Fioranelli, what are the main causes of an enlarged heart?

“The prevalent causes in Western countries are ischemic heart disease, such as coronary heart disease in general, viral myocarditis, forms of congenital heart disease and valvular disease, as well as the use of anticancer drugs or consumption of toxic substances such as alcohol”.

Has there been an increase in cardiomegaly among young people in recent years?

“Unfortunately, young people experience some forms of dilated cardiomyopathy such as arrhythmogenic dysplasia of the right ventricle, non-compacted myocardium, which are linked to the use of toxic substances; and unfortunately, in recent times, there has also been an increase in myocarditis”.

Symptoms of an enlarged heart include shortness of breath, heart rhythm disturbances (arrhythmias), swelling (or oedema) in the legs, palpitations, a sense of fatigue…

“Yes, they are the classic symptoms. The most common is breathlessness – or dyspnoea – due to efforts that were previously performed without difficulty. Symptoms are never proportional to the severity of cardiac dysfunction and can be highly variable in relation to the progression of cardiac impairment. It can also be asymptomatic.”

What are the main therapies?

“The fundamental therapy in case of cardiac dilatation is the prevention of deadly arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation. In this case, a defibrillator is often implanted with the function of pacing the two ventricles (resynchronization therapy). Pharmacological therapy includes very powerful drugs such as ace inhibitors, diuretics and neprilysin inhibitors, which act on the metabolism of hormonal substances produced by the heart”.

How can prevention be done?

“Inflammation today is the cause of almost all chronic-degenerative diseases, so optimal maintenance of our immune system, 80% of which cells reside in our intestines, is essential. To achieve this, you need good stress management, healthy nutrition and avoidance of toxic substanceswhich are the fundamental cornerstones of prevention”.