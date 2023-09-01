Enough words have been said! Digitization is an important topic at the HEALTH INDUSTRY CONGRESS 2023

Hamburg – “During the transition from IT to digitization, experiences with the technology from 20 years ago often obscure future developments,” reports healthcare entrepreneur and congress president Prof. Heinz Lohmann. In this way we would all have learned not to allow isolated solutions in IT projects in the first place. A very important guiding principle in recent years has been: “Avoid interfaces, if possible all solutions from a single source, all in one system”. A whole series of IT departments that were newly created in the past are downright “guardians of the Grail” of these principles. But what was reasonable ten years ago is fundamentally wrong today. We would all carry around a smartphone that we took for granted. It is full of interfaces and connects any number of separate programs with each other. We wouldn’t be afraid to download the latest app if we expected even the slightest benefit from it. Prof. Lohmann literally continues: “In everyday working life, however, the technology myths celebrate happy origins”. Some clinic managers are still “digitalization dinosaurs”, but the future is very clear. It is important to use platforms on which many useful special applications work. However, all of this is not the focus of the forthcoming change. Technology, as important as it may be, is only the instrument. The treatment of patients must be unconditionally tailored to their needs. That is the real paradigm shift. Prof. Lohmann emphatically: “Now it’s time for action!”

The HEALTH MANAGEMENT CONGRESS 2023 on September 19th and 20th in Hamburg will discuss all relevant topics in the industry, including on September 20th, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. under the heading: “Enough big words have been said: Digitization needs action” . Moderated by Prof. Dr. David MatusiewiczDean of Health & Social Affairs and Director of the Institute for Health & Social Affairs at the FOM Hochschule für Oekonomie & Management gGmbH in Essen, the healthcare entrepreneurs speak Prof. Dr. Jörg F. DebatinBusiness Unit Manager Healthcare at UNITY AG Consulting & Innovation, Miriam Golisthe managing director of the Städtisches Klinikum Braunschweig gGmbH, Dr. Andreas GoepfertDeputy CEO of Lohfert & Lohfert AG, Dr. Axel Kaiserthe managing director of PVS berlin-brandenburg-hamburg GmbH & Co. KG, Juergen Mollerthe CEO of Helios Kliniken GmbH, Robert Molleras well as the managing director and CEO of Prospitalia GmbH, Benjamin Saatci.

In his monthly web TV talk, Congress President Prof. Heinz Lohmann welcomes MENSCH HEALTH! exciting discussion partners from the healthcare industry. In his dialogue with the board member of UNITY AG Consulting & Innovation, Tomas Pledges, it is also about the urgently needed digital transformation in the healthcare industry. Here’s the talk.

Current information on the 2023 HEALTH ECONOMY CONGRESS on September 19th and 20th in Hamburg

