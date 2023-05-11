Enrico Oldoini died director and creator of Don Matteo: he was 77 years old

Follow Tag24 also on social networks









Enrico Oldoini And died il 10 maggio 2023 at the age of 77 leaving an unfillable void in the world of Italian cinema and television. Director and screenwriter worked together with many important actors who mourn his death today. On social networks in the last few hours there have been messages of condolence from colleagues, acquaintances and friends who have had the good fortune to share many moments with him throughout their lives.

Enrico Oldoini dead director and creator of Don Matteo

Enrico Oldoini died Italian director and screenwriter who throughout his career has worked on high-level projects such as the Don Matteo series of which he was the creator. Born in 1946, born in La Spezia, he attended the University of Rome “La Sapienza” and then enrolled in the National Academy of Dramatic Art. Once he finished his acting studies he immediately embarked on a career as a screenwriter and scriptwriter. He has collaborated with colleagues such as Paolo Cavara, Alberto Lattuada, Pasquale Festa Campanile, Nanni Loy, Sergio and Bruno Corbucci, Maurizio Ponzi, Carlo Verdone, Lina Wertmüller and Marco Ferrerthe. He was the director of cinepanettoni working with Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi.

From the second half of the nineties he decided to devote himself more to audiovisual projects for the small screen such as the two series of God sees and providesaired in 1996 and 1997. Actually, it was for him his first experience of directing television and in the same year he was also the director of Bare ownership for sale.

The turning point came in 1998when he conceived the television series Don Matteoe of the same he was also co-author of the story of the series, director of all the episodes of the first and a part of the episodes of the third season. Among the various works we mention The cruise (2001), Misunderstood (2002), At Anna’s house (2004), Capri (2006) for which he worked together with Francesca Marra. Finally, he was the director of both seasons of Judge Mastrangelo2005 and 2007, and the first season of One step from heaven (2011). In cinemas we have seen him directing Daddy’s girlfriend and The monsters today, 2008 and 2009.

How old was the director?

Oldoini he was 77 years old. Currently the causes of his death have not been stated which took place today May 10, 2023.

The announcement on social media

No news has been given about his death yet, but Christian De Sica, friend and colleague, wanted to share a black and white photo together with Massimo Boldi and Enrico Oldoini, he then wrote: “In pace”.

Ordoini’s 1986 interview

Enrico Ordoini was considered a professional in his sector to such an extent that he was respected by all. After the release of the film Yuppies 2, the director never missed an opportunity to give interviews and in one he declared:

We are conditioned by the great industrial machine of producers who always want the same stories and of actors who don’t want to leave their characters, because they don’t feel safe or enticed by the conditions and contingencies that emerge from the market. So you keep going around the same thing over and over again. We must, therefore, be careful when proposing new things: make sure that no one notices them. Woe to that screenwriter who comes to the producer with a new story.

Then again

Evolution goes in small steps. For example, I attach myself to films that at least on paper promise some success. In small steps I hope to get to do more ambitious things, why not.

Sense of humour, irony and talent have always made him unique and inimitable.