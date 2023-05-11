Enrico Oldoini, great director of the Italian comedy and creator of Don Matteo has died

Enrico Oldoini, director and screenwriter of the most important Italian comedies of the 80s and 90s has died. Creator of Don Matteo.

Is dead enrico Oldoini, director and screenwriter of the most important Italian comedies of the 80s and 90s. The director and screenwriter was 77 years old. The causes of death are not yet clear. He had directed the sequel to Yuppies 2 and the 1989 film “Bellifreschi” with Christian De Sica and Lino Banfi. He had also been the director of two “Christmas holidays” that remained in history, that of 1990 and 1991. Christian De Sica remembers him on Instagram: “Hello my friend, I loved you very much.” He had been screenwriter and subject writer for Pasquale Festa Campanile, Nanni Loy, Sergio and Bruno Corbucci. He had written the film “Borotalco” together with Carlo Verdone. He was one of the creators of Don Matteo.

From the second half of the 1990s he devoted himself mainly to directing audiovisual works intended for television, such as the two series of God sees and provides, in the two-year period 1996 and 1997 which represented his first experience as a television director. “Don Matteo” was born from an idea of ​​him. The successful format that launched the last part of Terence Hill’s career was conceived by him: an idea based on an original and non-foreign format. Enrico Oldoini was also director of all the episodes of the first season and part of the third season.

Among his other subsequent works: The cruise (2001), Incompreso (2002), A casa di Anna (2004), Capri (2006, assisted by Francesca Marra). He was director of “Il Giudice Mastrangelo”, first and second season with Diego Abatantuono and he directed the first season of “Un passo dal cielo”. His last two films in the cinema as a director: “Daddy’s girlfriend” (2008) and “The monsters today” (2009).

All films directed by Enrico Oldoini

Enrico Oldoini had started as a director in the film “Hearts in the storm” which united Carlo Verdone and Lello Arena for the first and only time in a film. The female role was by Marina Suma. It was 1984. In the following year, another big hit at the box office and on tape: He is worse than me with Adriano Celentano and Renato Pozzetto. Then the sequel to Yuppies and Bellifreschi with Lino Banfi and Christian De Sica. He probably directed the two most iconic and beautiful Christmas Holidays of the decade 90-2000: Christmas Holidays ’90 and ’91 (Alberto Sordi also appeared in the latter). He had been the director of ’90s’ and ’90s – Part II’. And again: “Miracolo Italiano” in 1994, “A bugiardo in paradiso” in 1998, “13dici a tavola” in 2004, “La fiancée di papa” in 2008 and “I mostri oggi” in 2009.