“Enrico Papi leaves L’Isola dei Famosi after the dispute with Ilary Blasi”

enrico daddy towards farewell a The Island of the Famous 2023 after only two episodes. In recent days there has been talk of a certain antipathy with the presenter Ilary Blasi and it seems that the situation has degenerated in the last few hours. According to reports from The Pipol Gossip, “there is a gesture that made very angry, not only the presenter, but authors in the studio and not, director and upper floors in Mediaset, or when (during the second episode, ed) Papi literally snatched Ilary’s envelope from his hand to read the name of the eliminated, disintegrating a liturgy that belongs solely and exclusively to the conductor, but above all unnerving the spirits and demonstrating Enrico’s fragility”.

“Island of the Famous, Enrico Papi makes Ilary Blasi angry”

“The fierce criticisms and lack of respect in the studio are heating up spirits. It is not excluded that Papi himself (one who is surprised to discover that Alvin’s real name is Alberto, demonstrating how little he has studied to participate and occupy a well-known role paid) can quit as early as Monday. The very heated meetings are underway”adds the portal.

Enrico Papi’s message to the latest gossip

If Ilary Blasi prefers to remain silent for the moment, Enrico Papi has shared on Twitter a message which seems to be aimed precisely at the latest gossip about him: “All great thoughts are conceived while walking…”. Refers to his actual withdrawal from The Island of the Famous?