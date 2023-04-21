ensure equity and appropriateness of care

National Women’s Health Day is celebrated in Italy on 22 April, established and promoted on the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Atena Onlus Foundation.

On the occasion of the Day, now in its eighth edition this year, the Ministry of Health organized the event “Women’s Health: guaranteeing equity and appropriateness of care” on 21 April.

“The protection of women’s health is an integral part of the universality of the national health service and we must take care of them because their well-being is the basis of the full development of our society. We wanted to dedicate this moment of meeting to fully explore the issues that revolve around women’s health” said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, opening the meeting and recalling how “recognizing the biological, social and cultural specificities of women is essential for outlining programs and actions, organizing the supply of services, directing research, analyzing statistical data”.

Among the topics at the center of the day, prevention, gender medicine, research, health protection, communication, the management of psychosocial risks for female workers, the synergy between health institutions and the third sector.

“Italy is one of the longest-lived nations in the world and women live longer than men – added the Minister. Hence the importance of promoting and protecting women’s health at all ages, starting with the protection of the unborn child, and in all contexts, from school to work. prevention understood as healthy and correct lifestyles and cancer prevention, through adherence to screening programs, are crucial for improving the state of health and avoiding sick men and women in the future”.

On the occasion of the event, in the square in front of the Ministry of Health, breast examinations, mammograms, breast ultrasounds, gynecological examinations, transvaginal ultrasounds and Pap Tests were offered free of charge thanks to the mobile units of the Komen Italia Prevention Caravan, founded by prof. Riccardo Masetti, Director of the Integrated Breast Center of the A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS.

