Home » ensure equity and appropriateness of care
Health

ensure equity and appropriateness of care

by admin

National Women’s Health Day is celebrated in Italy on 22 April, established and promoted on the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Atena Onlus Foundation.
On the occasion of the Day, now in its eighth edition this year, the Ministry of Health organized the event “Women’s Health: guaranteeing equity and appropriateness of care” on 21 April.

“The protection of women’s health is an integral part of the universality of the national health service and we must take care of them because their well-being is the basis of the full development of our society. We wanted to dedicate this moment of meeting to fully explore the issues that revolve around women’s health” said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, opening the meeting and recalling how “recognizing the biological, social and cultural specificities of women is essential for outlining programs and actions, organizing the supply of services, directing research, analyzing statistical data”.

Among the topics at the center of the day, prevention, gender medicine, research, health protection, communication, the management of psychosocial risks for female workers, the synergy between health institutions and the third sector.

“Italy is one of the longest-lived nations in the world and women live longer than men – added the Minister. Hence the importance of promoting and protecting women’s health at all ages, starting with the protection of the unborn child, and in all contexts, from school to work. prevention understood as healthy and correct lifestyles and cancer prevention, through adherence to screening programs, are crucial for improving the state of health and avoiding sick men and women in the future”.

See also  At Trentino Digitale an invitation to employees: check the color of pee - Health and Wellness

On the occasion of the event, in the square in front of the Ministry of Health, breast examinations, mammograms, breast ultrasounds, gynecological examinations, transvaginal ultrasounds and Pap Tests were offered free of charge thanks to the mobile units of the Komen Italia Prevention Caravan, founded by prof. Riccardo Masetti, Director of the Integrated Breast Center of the A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS.

to know more

You may also like

Uss, the case expands to Piantedosi. The opposition:...

How does AI fare in providing information about...

Want more in bed? What a sex ban...

Alzheimer’s, the latest study: a blood sugar can...

Earthquake in Catania, the ten emergency rules –...

Ashwagandha Unleashed: Unlocking the secrets of this powerful...

AUSL Modena – The new Community Nursing Point...

Benevento: shortage of 3,000 medicines. SOS of pharmacists:...

Over 129,000 trainee nurses

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS INC – ADVIA CHEMISTRY TOXAMMONIA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy