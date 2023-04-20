Ensure health care in rural regions

30. September 2014. In a joint event organized by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Council of Experts to assess developments in the healthcare system, the 2014 report by the Council of Experts was presented on September 30 and put up for discussion by the specialist public. In its report, the Advisory Council presents concepts for how health care in rural regions can also be guaranteed in the future. Other topics are the needs-based supply of drugs, medical products and medical rehabilitation services.