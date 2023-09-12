Ensure high-quality care with medical supplies! / eurocom position paper on the need for action in statutory health insurance (GKV)

Berlin – Joint self-administration, politicians and associations are currently discussing the design of the supply of medical aids to patients. Calls for comprehensive reform are becoming louder, not least because of the report by the Federal Audit Office and the special report by the Federal Office for Social Security (BAS). “As the leading manufacturer association for compression therapy and orthopedic aids, eurocom is committed to high-quality care for patients in Germany. If this is to continue to be guaranteed, political and legislative action must now be taken,” explains managing director Oda Hagemeier. Eurocom’s four-point paper Need for action in the statutory health insurance: ensuring high-quality care for patients with medically necessary aids’ presents the industry’s position and pragmatic solutions.

Four of eurocom’s demands in a nutshell:

1. Realistic requirements for proof of medical benefit must apply to innovative aids so that they can be quickly included in the list of aids of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds. There is a need for clarification here in Section 139 SGB V.

2. Fixed amounts for medical aids must be retained and made legally secure by adapting them to the market situation. For this purpose, Section 36 SGB V should be modified.

3. The additional cost regulation is a useful instrument to provide patients with the best possible care without putting a strain on the statutory health insurance system. Excessive bureaucracy should be reduced through clarification in Section 33 SGB V.

4. The e-prescription for medical aids must continue to grant the doctor therapeutic sovereignty and must not restrict the variety of care. The legislator must pay attention to this when implementing the processes.

DETAILED: eurocom position paper Need for action in the statutory health insurance: Securing high-quality patient care with medical aids.

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner in the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the supply of medical aids can be ensured currently and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the areas of compression therapy and orthopedic aids belong to the association.

