Enter Rsa who can’t move, go home full health

SORESINA – He enters the Retirement Home he can’t even move and returns to his apartment in full health. Miracle? No, a beautiful story of health, and humanity, Soresinese.

«From RSA to home? Sometimes it’s possible.” As Donato Securitydirector of Zucchi Falcina, the social welfare residence of Soresina comments on the story of Gheron, shared in their format on social media.

The prequel: «We told you the story of our guest Giovanna fiordelisisome time ago. She had entered the bedridden facility, with decubitus lesions, bladder catheter and oxygen therapy. In situations like this, typically, the RSAs become the protected environment in which fragile individuals are taken care of and patiently cared for, who therefore find themselves choosing them as permanent residences, since returning home often remains complicated in any case ».

Donato Sigurtà and Raffaele Esposito

So far, in the narration carried out by the Rsa, no surprises. It is a story, however delicate and complicated, known to hundreds, if not thousands, of Cremona citizens. Then the twist: «But for Mrs. Giovanna it was not like that – doctors and nurses say -. After the resolution of the acute problems and the stabilization on a clinical level, he asked the Medical Director Raffaele Esposito and the team in charge of him to walk again. The colleagues of the general geriatric rehabilitation of Villa Carpaneda, in Rodigo (Mn), a complex geriatric facility still managed by the Gheron Group, were therefore contacted, who took charge of it ».

“I’m Joanna. I was struggling to breathe and my legs were swollen» the woman says in the opening words. It was the first micro-film made by Gheron to tell life inside the walls of a RSA. One shot, then the time jump. In between the scenes of rehabilitation, close friendships with doctors and volunteers, with nurses and specialists. «Giovanna needed to be stabilized on a clinical level and, once the journey at our RSA was completed, we contacted our colleagues in Rodigo and transferred her to the general geriatric rehabilitation department» Dr. Esposito, co-protagonist of the filming, told at the time.

The happy ending? Already written: next week Giovanna will return to her house. And last but not least: she will do it by walking on her own legs. Esposito, her doctor, returned to greet her in Rodigo before her discharge a few days ago. “The lady was radiant. It’s stories like this that give meaning to the work we do. I am so happy. Giovanna gave her all, she cared so much »he declares Angela MosconiNursing Coordinator of Zucchi Falcina.