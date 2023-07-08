Enterovirus in newborns, WHO alarms on the increase in serious cases in Europe

The alarm came from France and was released by WHO on May 31 where doctors detected a increased cases of severe sepsis among newbornsassociated with a enterovirus (Echovirus-11, E-11).

Newborn enteroviruses in Europe, WHO alert

In detail, the country had recorded 9 sepsis with hepatic impairment and multiple organ failure with 7 deaths, between July 2022 and April 2023 from 4 hospitals in three different regions. Since then, other countries have checked and reported E-11, including Italy. In the latest WHO report, released today, it appears that as of June 26 “7 cases of neonatal E-11 infection were confirmed in Italy between April and June 2023”. Three of these young patients were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

At the time of reporting, only one case of those intercepted by Italian doctors remained in intensive care, one was showing clinical improvement and one had already been discharged. Two other cases, who tested positive at screening, had no significant symptoms. Further investigations are ongoing and clinical and epidemiological data are awaited. Together with Italy, other states of the European region have notified WHO of cases of E-11 among newborns: Croatia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom. “Based on the limited information available, WHO assesses the public health risk to the general population as low. We continue to encourage countries to monitor and report on cases. Healthcare facilities that care for newborns should familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of the echovirus and maintain vigilance for potential healthcare-associated infections and epidemics,” urges the UN health agency.

Seven cases also in Italy

In the report, WHO takes stock of the public health responses put in place. France was the first to be alerted on May 5th. Of the 9 documented cases, 6 occurred in 2022 (at a rate of 2 in July, October and December) and three cases in 2023 (1 in January and 2 in April). Eight cases were preterm infants (born before 37 weeks of gestation) in 4 sets of twins. With the dissemination of the WHO alert relating to France, the level of attention has risen throughout the European area. From the last update, the details of the other infections detected by several countries emerge. There are the 7 Italian cases (in addition to the 5 described, data on the remaining two cases was awaited). And then Croatia reported one confirmed case of E-11 infection within a cluster of enteroviral diseases detected in newborns in June 2023, Spain reported two cases intercepted in 2023, Sweden reported 5 with 4 newborns affected by E-11 meningoencephalitis between 2022 and 15 June 2023, the United Kingdom reported two cases in March 2023. Instead they do not report increases in neonatal sepsis from E-11 in 2022 and 2023 Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and Norway.

What are enteroviruses

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that can cause various infectious diseases and are responsible for annual epidemics. The disease is usually mild, but it has been found to affect infants differently and sometimes more severely than older children and adults. Like other enteroviruses, E-11 infections are associated with a broad spectrum of disease, ranging from mild nonspecific symptoms and systemic disorders such as skin rashes, febrile illnesses, to severe neurological disorders, including meningitis, encephalitis, and acute flaccid paralysis . And it has been shown to lead to serious illnesses in newborns and infants – inflammatory diseases, including severe acute hepatitis with coagulopathies – with high morbidity and mortality. The virus can be transmitted vertically from mother to child, making it more difficult to control infections, WHO said.

