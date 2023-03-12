MILANO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enthera Pharmaceuticals (“Enthera”), a biotech company developing biologics with innovative mechanisms of action for autoimmune diseases, today announces the initiation of a Phase 1 ‘First-In-Human (FIH)’ clinical trial with new therapeutic candidate ent001. Ent001 is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting the IGFBP3/TMEM219 pathway, which plays an important role in both inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and type 1 diabetes (T1D). When IGFBP3 is present at high levels, it binds to the TMEM219 receptor, causing apoptosis of both colonic epithelial stem cells and insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Ent001 binds to TMEM219 preventing the cell death and inflammation underlying these disease states. The healthy volunteer study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of Ent001 and establish optimal doses for subsequent studies in patients with IBD and T1D, the target indications for the next phase of Ent001’s clinical development.

“The start of this study is a milestone in the development of Ent001 and marks the evolution of Enthera into a clinical development stage company. The data we will generate in this study will serve to optimize the development of our lead therapeutic candidate (Ent001) and enable further development in IBD and T1D,” he said. Aled Paton Williams, CEO di Enthera.

The phase 1 study, conducted in the Netherlands, will test Ent001 in 30 healthy adult volunteers in a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study using single ascending doses (SAD) of Ent001. In addition to safety, the study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity of Ent001.

“This study builds on robust preclinical data that showed a high safety profile for Ent001’s mechanism of action and impressive efficacy in animal models of human disease. We look forward to being able to apply the knowledge developed by Enthera on the recently discovered IGFBP3/TMEM219 pathway and evaluate whether treatment with Ent001, innovative in its therapeutic class and mechanism of action, has the potential to halt progression or to promote disease regression in IBD and T1D,” he said Filippo Canducci, Chief Medical Officer of Enthera.

Enthera Srl is a biotech company that develops biological drugs with an innovative mechanism of action with the aim of radically transforming the therapeutic paradigm of some autoimmune diseases by preserving and restoring cellular and organ function. The company’s main therapeutic indications are inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and type 1 diabetes (T1D). Enthera’s pioneering approach exploits the discovery of the key role of IGFBP3/TMEM219, which is involved in the apoptosis of intestinal stem cells and beta cells in the pancreas.

Enthera is a privately held company based in Milan, Italy, founded in 2016 by Prof. Paolo Fiorina and Dr. Francesca D’Addio at BiovelocITA, the first Italian biotech accelerator. The company is backed by Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie INC, JDRF T1D Fund, Roche Finance LTD and numerous private investors. Enthera’s research and discoveries are protected by an extensive portfolio of patents.

