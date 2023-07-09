Entries for the guest book for the wedding: sayings, wishes and co.

What to write in the wedding guest book Are you always missing the right words? We come to the rescue and give ideas for creative guest book entries for the wedding, which you can use directly or adapt yourself.

The wedding season is here and it’s time to celebrate love again! If you’re going to be invited to a wedding soon, it’s important to be prepared. The guest book is a popular wedding tradition that is still alive and remains as a beautiful memory for the newlyweds. What you write in it may be read again even years later, so it’s not enough to just say “All the best”. We know how exhausting it can be to write a loving greeting yourself, so we want to give you some ideas for inspiration. Whether short or long, touching or a bit funny – in our examples everyone will find a suitable guest book entry.

We have prepared your own cheat sheets, which you can simply download to your smartphone and then write in the guest book. You are welcome to adjust the congratulations so that they correspond more closely to the newlyweds. Or let yourself be inspired and write your own guest book entry. Either way, we would recommend that you have the design to hand on the day of the wedding. It saves you time and you will be able to write the entry calmly and neatly when the congratulations are already done.

Short entries for the guest book for the wedding

Guestbook entries don’t have to be long. Especially if you don’t know the bride and groom that well. In these cases, it is enough to write a few nice wishes related to the future together of the lovers. Whether congratulations, a saying or a quote from a famous person, the following ideas for short guest book entries are well suited.

Nice congratulations to the newlyweds

Sayings for the guest book for the wedding

Wedding guest book quotes

Long guest book entries

If you want to write a lengthy wedding guest book entry, then the following examples are a good place to start. Customize these if needed by writing the bride and groom’s names and adapting the text to reflect your relationship with you.