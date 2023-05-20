Environment, Italy besieged by landslides: here’s who’s to blame

Listen to the audio version of the article

From inhabited centers to roads, passing through railway networks and mountainous areas. The number of landslides on the national territory is growing with an average of one thousand events a year. Phenomena that have repercussions and consequences in both the economic and social fields.

Important numbers

In the inventory of landslides in Italy, edited by Ispra with the Regions and autonomous provinces, the landslides surveyed, from 1116 to 2023 are more than 620 thousand. Important numbers that grow by at least a thousand units every year: these are new landslides or those that are reactivated. To these are added to the extent of a few hundred, “the main events that cause significant impacts on the population, on inhabited centers and on the road and railway network”.

Ispra report

The data, which trace the national scenario, are indicated in the Ispra Report of 17 May 2023 on “Emilia-Romagna flood event 16-17 May 2023 – General summary of the danger and risk of floods in the Emilia Romagna Region”. In the document, which reconstructs the scenario that affected Emilia Romagna from the first days of May until the 17th, we take stock of the state of the landslides present in the national territory. Phenomena which, as Ispra writes in the document, «cause significant impacts on the population, on inhabited centers and on the road and railway network».

Between natural causes and the hand of man

The researchers who edited the document also indicate what may be the reasons that generate these phenomena. “The causes of the instability – we read – must be sought, first of all, in the physical conditions of the Italian territory: geologically young and tectonically active, made up of 75% hills and mountains”. That’s not all, because the natural causes, which include rains and earthquakes, are joined “increasingly frequently by man-made causes linked to road cuts, excavations, constructions, leaks from aqueducts and sewage systems”.

The weight of climate change

Then there are also the impacts of climate change on landslides which affect both those that occur on the high-altitude slopes and the superficial ones as well as others that originate from short and intense rains. The balance sheet of the last 50 yearsThe Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research also takes stock of the effects and damages that directly affect people. In the last 50 years, to be precise in the period from 1972 to 2021, landslides recorded throughout Italy have caused 1,071 deaths, 10 missing, 1,423 injured and 145,548 evacuated. of danger or risk factors. «93.9% of municipalities are at risk from landslides, floods or coastal erosion; 18.4% of the national territory is classified as highly dangerous due to landslides and floods; 1.3 million inhabitants at risk of landslides and 6.8 million inhabitants at risk of flooding – continues the document -. These data were published in the 2021 Ispra Report on hydrogeological instability in Italy which updates the reference framework on the danger associated with landslides and floods and the risk indicators.