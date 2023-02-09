news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 09 – Air pollution remains the first health emergency in the world, and Italy is not doing enough to tackle the problem and reduce the number of victims caused by smog every year in our country.



This was stated today by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) during the “Winter School 2023” event organized by Motore Sanità.



“The World Health Organization considers one third of premature deaths due to heart attacks or strokes, bronchopneumopathies and lung cancers to be directly attributable to atmospheric pollutants, with very different impacts depending on the nation – explained the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani – In Italy PM 2.5 levels remain above the health limits established by WHO in the 2021 Guidelines for Air Quality and our country thus remains at the top of the ranking.In fact, if the estimates of premature deaths from PM2. 5 have passed for Germany from 58,600 in 2016 to only 28,900 in 2020, for Italy, however, from 58,600 to 52,300 premature deaths “.



“Among the European countries, Italy is the one that must make the clearest progress for the implementation of the European Zero Pollution Strategy to align itself with the more stringent WHO directives, making the best use of the funds of the PNRR to quickly reverse the course with a careful resource allocation strategy.



It does not seem to me – continues Miani – that planning of adequate strategies and consequent actions to be undertaken to solve the problem are underway. An important opportunity is represented by the need to support the adoption and subsequent effective implementation of the new EU air quality directive which will take into account the increasingly stringent health limits identified by the WHO Air Quality Guidelines, presented in Brussels in September 2021 in the presence of civil society stakeholders such as Sima”. (ANSA).

