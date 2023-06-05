Environmentalists call for strict rules: Many strawberries contain pesticides

Environmentalists are calling for stricter rules: many strawberries are contaminated with dangerous pesticides

E-Mail

Split

More

Twitter



Press

Feedback

Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified



are the

Harmful pesticides have been detected in the strawberries of numerous traders. Environmentalists are now calling for stricter rules.







The one with one

Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one

Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

The Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany (BUND) warns of a high level of pesticide contamination in strawberries. The organization said on Monday that fungicide residues were found in 15 of 19 cases of fruit samples from different retailers. A good half of the samples therefore had two or more active ingredients against fungi. In three cases, four different fungicides were found. It is precisely this multiple burden that is worrying, explained Corinna Hölzel from BUND. “Interactions between pesticides can increase their toxic effects. So far, these dangers have not been sufficiently taken into account by the risk assessment.”

Reusable cotton fruit and vegetable bags

Environmentalists want to limit the use of pesticides on strawberries Agents against fungal diseases are often used as a preventive measure on strawberry fields. However, many fungicides have been shown to be harmful to health and the environment. According to BUND, they can affect the hormone system, damage reproduction or are toxic to aquatic organisms and birds. They also get into the groundwater and then have to be filtered out again at great expense. The environmentalists are calling for stricter rules against the use of pesticides and total bans on certain substances. They recommend consumers to buy organic strawberries.

The original of this post “Many strawberries are contaminated with dangerous pesticides” comes from chip.de.

afp