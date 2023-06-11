Enzo Maresca’s father “disappeared in Istanbul” while his son won the Champions League with City – breaking latest news

All trace of the father of Enzo Marescaa former footballer and now a coach that Guardiola wanted on the staff of Manchester City. The disappearance of the man occurred at the stage of Istanbulwhere Maresca’s father had followed his son to support him in the final against Inter. According to what has been learned, the Turkish police have also taken action to find him: at the moment, however, there is no news. The anguish of the Italian coach was understandable, on the night in which he reached the highest point of his career: while the whole City was celebrating, Maresca tried to talk to his family and the police.

After 167 appearances in Serie A (58 with Juventus) and 135 in Liga, Enzo Maresca began his coaching career as assistant to Fulvio Fiorin in Ascoli. From there the experience as a collaborator of Montella a Seville and the parenthesis from second to West Ham behind Manuel Pellegrini. In the summer of 2020 he was signed by Manchester City, with which he won the reserves championship. So the brief experience at Parma just relegated to B (it goes badly, he is sacked after 13 days) and the return to England alongside Guardiola.

– Enzo Maresca (right) in conversation with Pep Guardiola (left)