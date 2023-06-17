Home » Enzo Tortora, 40 years ago the shock arrest: the story of the greatest Italian judicial error
June 17, 1983: Enzo Tortora, one of the best-known Italian television presenters, is arrested and shown in handcuffs between two carabinieri as he leaves the Plaza hotel in Rome. The crimes charged against him are very serious: Camorra-style association and drug trafficking. To accuse him three offenders, Giovanni Pandico, Giovanni Melluso known as “Gianni il Bello” and Pasquale Barra, linked to Raffaele Cutolo, plus other testimonies: in total there are 19 people who will make statements deemed false. Exactly 40 years ago, a case began which would prove to be perhaps the most serious judicial error in recent Italian history.

