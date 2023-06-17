Enzo Tortora, 40 years ago the shock arrest: the story of the greatest Italian judicial error

The arrest on June 17, 1983 June 17, 1983: Enzo Tortora, one of the best-known Italian television presenters, is arrested and shown in handcuffs between two carabinieri as he leaves the Plaza hotel in Rome. The crimes charged against him are very serious: Camorra-style association and drug trafficking. To accuse him three offenders, Giovanni Pandico, Giovanni Melluso known as “Gianni il Bello” and Pasquale Barra, linked to Raffaele Cutolo, plus other testimonies: in total there are 19 people who will make statements deemed false. Exactly 40 years ago, a case begins which will prove to be perhaps the most serious judicial error in recent Italian history.

Release and conviction Tortora spends seven months in detention, between prison and house arrest. In the first instance, on 17 September 1985, he was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The acquittal on appeal and in the Cassation For his innocence to be recognized, Enzo Tortora must wait for the second degree: on 15 September 1986 he was acquitted by the Court of Appeal of Naples. The following year the sentence was confirmed in the Cassation.

Portobello Born in Genoa in 1928, radio and television host (including Sports Sunday, Games without Frontiers e Saturday evening), Tortora is mostly associated with Portobellothe transmission that will lead on Raidue from 1977 until his arrest in 1983, and then for a short time in 1987 after the conclusion of his legal case.

The 4 Musketeers Tortora was certainly one of the best known and most important hosts of Italian public television in the 1960s and 1970s. In the photo below, from left: Pippo Baudo, Mike Bongiorno, Corrado and precisely Enzo Tortora. See also Alzheimer's, the US approves the first drug against the disease in twenty years

Famous guests Many characters hosted in Enzo Tortora’s broadcasts and, in particular, a Portobello. In the photo Tortora with the explorer Ambrogio Fogar and the dog Armaduk.

Political commitment In March 1984, while under house arrest, Tortora was nominated on the Radical Party lists in the European Parliament, and elected together with Marco Pannella and Emma Bonino, with over half a million preferences. In November 1985 he was elected president of the Radical Party, in the following December he resigned as MEP and then handed himself over to the police forces in Milan. As president of the party, even if he was under house arrest, on 1 July 1986 he was part of the Radical delegation that met President Cossiga at the Quirinale during the crisis of the Craxi I government. In the photo he is next to Emma Bonino.

The death Enzo Tortora died on May 18, 1988 at his home in Milan, struck down by lung cancer. He was 59 years old. Due to illness, he had had to end his show early Giallo aired in autumn 1987 on Rai 2.