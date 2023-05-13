EOLO telephone scam: you signed a false contract | Shame on your internet bill

Lately many people have been receiving very strange SMS and emails, in which reference is made to unmissable offers ready to be activated on your user or phone plan.

Almost all of these communications are unfortunately well done scams called “phishing”, an online fraud technique used to be able to obtain bank information and personal data from unaware victims.

One of the most recent notices has reached all subscribers EOLUS who have been informed of a new scam that has been going around in the last few days. The sent message reads: “Attention! They are more and more frequent calls from people pretending to be your internet operator. If you receive a suspicious call, our Customer Service is at your disposal”.

More technically this technique is called wishes (voice phishing), as it uses phone calls to deceive the unfortunate, however it uses the same mechanisms of classic phishing to induce people to provide information such as username, password, credit card numbers, customer codes and documents.

Phishing relies on the ability of hackers to create messages that they appear to come from reliable sources such as banks, public administrations or postal services and often occur through messages containing links or attachments that lead to false sites or pages where the user can log in, providing their credentials directly to the criminals.

How to avoid these scams

While phishing messages and calls are becoming more elaborate and plausible, there are precautions users can take. Checking the text of the message or the phrases referring to the telephone, errors on the association of names or users, writing errors, vague information and unnecessary requests for documentation can easily be recognized.

To avoid incurring unnecessary risks it is important then do not click on any suspicious links, not even if you refer to sites that to a less attentive eye may seem the same as the real ones. If you have doubts about the truthfulness of what is written, it is always better to act independently, iby entering the address on the search bar or by contacting support.

As for calls, on the other hand, it will be sufficient to type in the unknown number online to see if other people have also been contacted or to answer, ask what it is about and then close and block the number without providing any personal information.

