The usual weekly free games from Epic Games, the latest free games include Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Submerged: Hidden Depths, The original price of the 2 games is 1528 yuan. Now, after logging in during the event and picking up the game from the Epic Games store, you can save it permanently.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition includes the main game, seven DLC challenge tombs, and all downloadable weapons, costumes, and abilities, allowing players to discover why Lola was in the first place It is destined to be the final chapter story of Tomb Raider.

Players have to survive in the deadliest place on earth: dominate the ruthless jungle, and become one with the jungle. Lola, whose firepower and numbers are far less than the enemy, must make good use of the jungle, launch surprise attacks like a jaguar, and hide yourself. , use mud as a protective color, and make the enemy fear and plant the seeds of chaos; unearth the dark and difficult tombs: the tombs are more terrifying than ever, requiring superb trekking skills to reach, and the inside is even more Full of deadly mysteries. The original price of Epic Games is 1099 yuan, and it can be saved for free for a limited period of time.

There are also special deals on Tomb Raider games at Epic Games, such as exploring Kraft Manor in the new “Blood Ties” story and defending it in “Lara’s Nightmare” Home, “Rise of the Tomb Raider: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary” against the zombie invasion, the original price is 1697 yuan, until September 6th 23:00, only 20% off 339.40 yuan.

Another free-to-play game, Submerged: Hidden Depths, is set against a turbulent ocean where the power of excruciating pain and rage is about to move. A desolate village that has become a gathering place for mysterious creatures. As a non-combat third-person “relax and explore” adventure game, the story is set in a sunken ruins in a beautiful world. Players can take on the role of Miku, cursed by a mysterious force they have longed for throughout their lives, or Taku, determined not to let this force tear them apart. The original price of Epic Games is 429 yuan, and it can be saved for free for a limited period of time.

