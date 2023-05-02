epicenter at sea off the coast of Cosenza

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

or €1 per month for 6 months

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded at 4:41 off the north-western coast of Calabria. Earthquake, Turkey restarts: “But inside …

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered at 4:41 am off the northwestern coast of Calabria.

Earthquake, Turkey restarts: “But the nightmare of those tremors remains within us”

Earthquake in Calabria

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 266 km and an epicenter in the sea 46 km west of Cosenza.

At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

Even the firefighters confirm that no requests for intervention have reached the operating rooms following the quake.

Read the full article

on The Messenger