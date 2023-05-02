Home » epicenter at sea off the coast of Cosenza
Health

epicenter at sea off the coast of Cosenza

by admin
epicenter at sea off the coast of Cosenza

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded at 4:41 off the north-western coast of Calabria. Earthquake, Turkey restarts: “But inside …

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered at 4:41 am off the northwestern coast of Calabria.

Earthquake, Turkey restarts: “But the nightmare of those tremors remains within us”

Earthquake in Calabria

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 266 km and an epicenter in the sea 46 km west of Cosenza.

At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

Even the firefighters confirm that no requests for intervention have reached the operating rooms following the quake.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

the drone attack, the demolition of the Kerch...

Concertone, because Ambra and Biggio apologized to the...

Is it possible to lose weight in 3...

Bladder cancer diagnosis on the rise: smoking is...

I was a rebel, my family didn’t understand...

Walter Nudo against the haters after the criticisms...

“I know nothing”. The father of the Paralympic...

to fix it, the tricks at the table...

Wind, storms and even hail: the weather alert...

Collision between two cars in the Cosentino area:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy