epicenter at sea off the coast of Cosenza

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
- The podcasts of our signatures
- Insights and live updates
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered at 4:41 am off the northwestern coast of Calabria.
Earthquake, Turkey restarts: “But the nightmare of those tremors remains within us”
Earthquake in Calabria
According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 266 km and an epicenter in the sea 46 km west of Cosenza.
At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.
Even the firefighters confirm that no requests for intervention have reached the operating rooms following the quake.
Read the full article
on The Messenger