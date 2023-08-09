Epidemiologist, Covid cases are rising, isolation is respected

“The notified Covid infections had not grown for some time, but since mid-July the trend has reversed and it may not be a momentary fluctuation but a real trend at least in the medium term, as confirmed by the trend of the diagnostic replication index, which reached August 3 at 140% (that is, for each diagnosis it is estimated that 1.4 are repeated) and seems willing to grow further. At the same rate, hospitalized patients have also increased since mid-July”. This was underlined by the epidemiologist Cesare Cislaghi, who adds: “the reaction of the institutions was incredibly that of eliminating the isolation of contagious subjects” but “we invite you to respect it anyway” in case of positivity. In July, there were 145 Covid deaths, which could perhaps have been avoided if they had not become infected.

“The trend in deaths is not yet clearly growing like the infected and hospitalized, but we know that we will have to wait until mid-August to see if mortality has also increased”, explains Cislaghi.

“Incomprehensible” is for Cislaghi in this context the decision to eliminate the isolation: “many infectious disease specialists, hygienists and epidemiologists had said it was better to wait, but on August 7 the Government wanted to send the infected on vacation as well. By now the infections will personal affairs that will no longer concern the institutions”.

As for the causes of the increase in infections recorded in the latest monitoring, “it would be important to have other indications such as those obtainable from waste water” to understand whether it is a real increase in cases or just the tests carried out. “Current statistics underestimate the circulation of the virus and therefore a variation in values ​​and therefore could be due to behavioral factors”. But if, as it seems, the current growth is not just a growth in notifications but “if it should instead lead to a new epidemic wave”, concludes the epidemiologist, “it will be very difficult for the population to accept new measures after these statements by the Government .”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

