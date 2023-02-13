news-txt”>

More than 50 million people worldwide live with epilepsy, which is one of the top five causes of neurological disability and is responsible for 125,000 deaths a year. These are some of the data released on the occasion of the International Epilepsy Day which is celebrated today 13 February.

This year, the theme of the day is tackling the stigma that afflicts people who are affected by the disease. “Epilepsy affects nearly every aspect of the life of the person diagnosed with the condition,” Francesca Sofia, president of the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), said in a statement. “For many people living with epilepsy, the stigma associated with the condition is often more difficult to deal with than the disease itself.”

For this reason, last year the World Health Organization approved a dedicated plan (Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders) which aims to reduce stigma, improve access to care and improve the quality of life of people with neurological disorders, their caregivers and their families. The plan also aims for 80% of countries to have developed or updated their legislation to promote and protect the rights of people with epilepsy by 2031.

On the occasion of the Day, information and awareness-raising events will be held around the world, such as the traditional lighting of monuments in purple, the color of the fight against epilepsy.