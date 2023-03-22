It can become chronic if nothing is done

It is essential to recognize a seizure following autoimmune encephalitis. In the event of failure to intervene, in fact, the crises could become chronic.

This is underlined by a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry by a team from the San Martino Hospital in Genoa directed by Flavio Villani. Early recognition and treatment of the disease can reduce the risk of long-term irreversible sequelae.

“Promptly recognizing these patients at risk is essential, because in this way the start of immunotherapy can be accelerated, reducing the risk of permanent brain damage, which can lead to chronic, irreversible and difficult to manage epilepsy”, explains Villani , senior author of the study.

The researchers described the clinical and paraclinical results, the









