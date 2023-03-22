Home Health Epilepsy: new hopes for treatment from anti-cancer drug
Health

by admin
An Australian study on a medicine based on sodium selenate promises well. Wall experimentation on men.

A new discovery could revolutionize the lives of sufferers of epilepsy. It is a drug based sodium selenatealready used for many years for the cancer cure. According to a study started by some research centers of Australian universities, if used in epileptic patients, it could contribute to prevent and stop crises. The pill has been tested on animals laboratory, and the results were so surprising that it was decided to start an experimentation also on human beings.

As the Daily Telegraph newspaper reports, 124 patients in Australia will be able to test the cure, which will be available at The Alfred General Hospital, della Monash University. The results of the study will be published shortly, but the press has already reported several comments from doctors and experts, who declared themselves enthusiastic about the results and spoke of a “possible new innovative and revolutionary treatment for people with epilepsy”.

The professor Terry O’Brien, of Monash University, explained to the Telegraph that expectations of the new human trial of the anti-cancer drug sodium selenate are very high. “Until today, in fact – she said – no therapy has yet been developed to stem the development of symptoms in epileptic subjects. Research invests a lot of money in the field, but despite this, the treatments remain very expensive and not very effective”.

The anti-cancer drug works by preventingprotein accumulation in brain cells and thus limiting the damage. In animals, preclinical studies have shown total efficacy in the majority of subjects, who completely stopped having seizures after taking the pill daily. Others, on the other hand, showed ever milder crises. “Patients involved in the trial are hopeful of a cure that could change their lives forever,” concluded Dr. O’Brien.

