Eppendorf Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3730/2023 of 06.14.2023

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3730/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1587/2023 Eppendorf Srl against Piedmont Region, Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. dei Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Fujifilm Healthcare Italia Spa

Attachments:

Appeal (19).pdf (PDF 510.5 Kb)

Application for notification of public proclamations (9).pdf (PDF 366.9 Kb)

TAR Lazio – Rome – Section III Q – Presidential Ordinance 06.14.2023 n. 3730.pdf (PDF 115.5 Kb)

