Epson Italia, in collaboration with the Rizzoli Institute of Milan, launches a challenge to students: to develop a visual communication project in the retail sector. A way to deal with the times and demands of the world of work

“Epson Creative gym – Technology and creativity for communication at the point of sale” is the project that Epson Italy and the Rizzoli Institute of Milan have developed to involve the students of the institute’s third classes in a theoretical-practical activity with a goal concrete: developing and implementing a communication project for the GDO sector.

The aim of the initiative, which will take place between October and January, is to enhance the importance of printed visual communication in the retail sector through a training course, developed at various times with experts from the Japanese company and teachers from the Rizzoli Institute.

After the opening briefing held last October 4 with Renato Sangalli, Head of Sales C&I Printing of Epson Italia, Paola Mondinari, director of the institute, Luisella Malighetti, marketing manager and Loredana Fenaroli, teacher of graphic design, the project continues with the ” alternation of theoretical lessons and practical meetings where students can test themselves, starting from the conception of the logo to get to the realization of the poster and the coordinated image.

The training moments, illustrated by Epson experts, concern color management, workflow up to production, specific support for printing in order to obtain a phonal product fully aligned with the creative proposal.

Paola Mondinari, director of the Rizzoli Institute states: “Being supported by Epson in this adventure is truly a satisfaction and a strength. What unites us is the attention to training understood not only as the mere learning of concepts, but as a set of values ​​that embrace higher dimensions, such as respect for the planet and responsible action. These qualities also pass through partnerships like these, where students are called upon to demonstrate their creativity ”.

“With this initiative – says Renato Sangalli, Head of Sales C&I Printing of Epson Italia – Epson expresses its commitment to education and wants to communicate to young people how important it is to make space among the many messages that, in different areas, stimulate us every day. For this project we want to focus on those relating to the point of sale. The company supports students not only with technical training, but also by making signage printers available to allow them to develop the project in practice ”.

Ideal partner of the institute, Epson is a guide able to offer young people the technical expertise to be able to combine the creative phase with that of production, also providing information on the company’s products that will concretely shape their creativity; Specifically, the models used for this project are the SureColor printers of the T and P series that meet different needs and are characterized by high performance, image quality and different types of inks to adapt in the best way to the media used from time to time. time.