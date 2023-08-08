Epstein-Barr virus, a possible vaccine under study

About 90% of the world‘s population encounters it in the course of its existence: we are talking about the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV, from the English Epstein-Barr Virus), which is responsible for the onset of mononucleosis and constitutes a risk factor for development of multiple sclerosis and some types of cancer. There are currently no vaccines approved to prevent the infection, but a possible candidate is being studied which has been shown to induce the production of specific antibodies in mice. The results of the study have just been published on Nature Communications.

Diseases associated with the Epstein-Barr virus

Epstein-Barr infection occurs very often in the first years of life or during adolescence and, as anticipated, affects about 90% of the world population. A very common encounter, therefore, which in many cases does not cause any type of symptom, while in others it determines the onset of mononucleosis, a disease characterized by severe sore throat, not very high fever and swollen lymph nodes.

EBV is part of the herpes virus family and, as happens with other members of this family, once it comes into contact with a human host, it remains latent inside it for the entirety of the latter’s existence. Over the long term and in the presence of other predisposing factors, EBV may increase the risk of certain types of cancer, such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Burkitt’s lymphoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, primary brain lymphomas and gastric cancer. Not only that: although the triggering mechanism is not currently known, EBV infection seems to have a correlation with the development of multiple sclerosis.

Given the high incidence rate of the infection and its possible long-term consequences, global interest in the development of a possible vaccine is equally high. With this goal, the research team led by Rajiv Khanna, a researcher at the Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane (Australia), has designed a new possible vaccine that has been shown to be capable of stimulating a powerful and specific immune response in mice. Levels of EBV-specific antibodies and T cells also remained elevated for approximately seven months following vaccination. Thanks to the type of immune response induced and its duration, the vaccine candidate could, among other things, prove effective in controlling the spread of EBV-associated cancers. However, the authors point out, further studies will be needed to validate these results and possibly transfer them to humans.

