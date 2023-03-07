The work for equal opportunities that is being carried out in the healthcare companies of Ferrara “leads school” at a national level.

The Director General, Dr Monica Calamaihe illustrated them by participating, this morning, in the Round table “Equal opportunities in medicine and oncology” which was held in Montecitoriowithin the framework of the conference “Women who heal” organized by the Women for Oncology Italy association. The participation of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci is expected, who sent a message from him.

Dr. Calamai highlighted, at the beginning, that all over the world it will take 132 years to overcome the gender gap“30 of which were added following the Covid-19 pandemic” the director specified. Who then illustrated the tools thanks to which, also in the light of the new regulations, it is possible to deal with this situation. Many of which in the Ferrara area are already a reality. Such as i Gender budgets of the two Health Trusts, which transparently report on the situation of equal opportunities to then enhance the possibilities for development and address the critical issues present. Also in the Ferrara area there are, in addition to Gender Managerthree important bodies guaranteeing fairness: the inter-company CUG, the Equity Board as well as a center (among the first in Italy) on gender medicine.

This allows, in a future key, to implement projects and strategies, such as one staff management according to “life stages”; the promotion of working hours and flexible work without this automatically equating to career limitations, the activation of Gender certification and the making of Gender Equity Plannew management and managerial tools to develop parenting support processes.

“Gender budget – Dr. Calamai said in Rome – made it possible to arrive at an initial reflection highlighting the areas in which it is necessary to intervene. We will now proceed, also in collaboration with the other institutions, to offer a real perspective of services in support of gender equality and the increasingly difficult reconciliation between life and working times”.

Again on these issues, we recall thepublic event to be held tomorrow afternoon, 8 March, in Ferrara in Room 6 of the Cona Hospital, starting at 3 pm and entitled “Women for women”, organized by AUSL and OSPFE, Intercompany Training and Update Service – SIFA (it can also be followed in streaming at the link www.ospfe.it/8marzo).

The program is as follows:

– Coordinated by Rita Maricchio.

– Greetings and opening by the General Manager Dr. Monica Calamai.

– Rosa Gaudio “The gender balance of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies”.

– Cinzia Pizzardo “The intercompany CUG”.

– Theatrical intermezzo thanks to the collaboration with “Ferrara OFF Teatro”: Chiara Tessiore, actress and playwright, reads “A heartfelt thanks to Dr. RE Franklin”, dedicated to the researcher who gave an important boost to DNA studies.

– Women’s experiences: Dr. Giulina Fabbri (Ferrara University Hospital Subcommissary for Health), Cinzia Ravaioli (Ferrara University Hospital Medical Directorate), Marika Colombi (DIT Ausl of Ferrara), Erika Grandi (Administrative Manager of the Ferrara Local Health Authority), Dr. Niki Tsolaki (Vascular Surgery University Hospital of Ferrara), Elsa Marangon (IFEC Ausl Ferrara).

– Final in music and pink aperitif.