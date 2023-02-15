Preliminary tests carried out following the deaths of at least nine people in the western province of Kie Ntem came back positive for viral haemorrhagic fever. There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to cure the virus. However, supportive care — oral or intravenous fluid rehydration — and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival.

14 FEB – Equatorial Guinea confirmed the first outbreak of Marburg virus disease yesterday. Preliminary tests carried out following the deaths of at least nine people in the western province of Kie Ntem came back positive for viral haemorrhagic fever.

Health authorities in Equatorial Guinea have sent samples to the reference laboratory of the Institut Pasteur in Senegal with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) to determine the cause of the disease after an alarm was raised by a district health official lo last February 7th. Of the eight samples analyzed at the Institut Pasteur, one tested positive for the virus. Nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, vomiting and bloody diarrhea have been reported so far.

Further investigations are underway. Advanced teams have been deployed in affected districts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical assistance to people showing symptoms of the disease. WHO has dispatched experts in epidemiology, case management, infection prevention, laboratory and risk communication to support national response efforts and ensure community collaboration in outbreak control.

WHO is also facilitating the shipment of lab glove tents for sample testing and a viral haemorrhagic fever kit that includes personal protective equipment for use by 500 health workers.

“Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the swift and decisive action of the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, the emergency response can quickly come into full swing, so as to save lives and stop the virus as soon as possible.” , he has declared Matshidiso GuestWHO regional director for Africa.

Marburg virus is a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a mortality rate of up to 88%. It belongs to the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease. Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache, and severe malaise. Many patients develop severe bleeding symptoms within seven days. The virus is transmitted to people by fruit bats and is spread among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to cure the virus. However, supportive care — oral or intravenous fluid rehydration — and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival. A number of potential treatments are being evaluated, including blood products, immunotherapies and drug therapies, as well as vaccine candidates with phase 1 data.

February 14, 2023

