Equity in the right to health: the fight against inequalities in the city of Bologna – Presentation of the results of the research-action
Event to present the results of the research “Equity in the right to health: the fight against inequalities in the city of Bologna”. It will be the first opportunity to return the overall data of the study, which involved all the districts of the city of Bologna.
-
DATA: JANUARY 23 2023 from 9:15 to 13:00
-
PLACE: Salaborsa Library, Piazza Coperta, Piazza del Nettuno 3, Bologna – Event in presence and online
- TYPE: Presentation
- Equity in the right to health. Plan
The article Equity in the right to health. Bologna. 23 January comes from Salute Internazionale.
See also It only takes a few dollars to avoid some joint pain with this fantastic object for work or study