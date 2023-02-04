Home Health Equity in the right to health. Bologna. January 23rd
Equity in the right to health. Bologna. January 23rd

Equity in the right to health: the fight against inequalities in the city of Bologna – Presentation of the results of the research-action

Event to present the results of the research “Equity in the right to health: the fight against inequalities in the city of Bologna”. It will be the first opportunity to return the overall data of the study, which involved all the districts of the city of Bologna.

  • DATA: JANUARY 23 2023 from 9:15 to 13:00

  • PLACE: Salaborsa Library, Piazza Coperta, Piazza del Nettuno 3, Bologna – Event in presence and online

  • TYPE: Presentation
  • Equity in the right to health. Plan

