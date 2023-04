It was published on decree of 27 January 2023 (Official Gazette 4 April 2023 n. 80) concerning the adoption of mandatory eradication programs for tuberculosis and brucellosis in cattle and buffaloes and brucellosis in sheep and goats for the year 2023.

The European Commission has stated that the programs presented by Italy for the year 2023 pursue clear objectives that are compliant with both the legislation and the Euro-Union strategy.

