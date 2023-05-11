Home » Erasmus in Gaza – Florence, 29 May
Health

Erasmus in Gaza – Florence, 29 May

by admin
Erasmus in Gaza – Florence, 29 May

The laboratory is proposed as a place for meeting, reflection and discussion on the role of the doctor in the new global health context, and will explore, among other issues, those related to inequalities and equity in access to health and international health cooperation projects.
The first meeting is scheduled for Monday 29 May at 18.00-20.30 with the presentation of the film Erasmus in Gaza, which will be followed by a remote connection with the fellow protagonist of the film.

