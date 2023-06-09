Erdogan at the Champions League final between City and Inter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be at the Ataturk stadium tomorrow evening to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter. The re-elected Turkish number one, as landlord, will be in the stands alongside UEFA number one, Aleksander Čeferin. With Calhanoglu among the Nerazzurri, maybe Erdogan will cheer for Inzaghi’s team. The security service, already impressive in itself on the occasion of the Champions League finals, this time (if possible) will be even more… strict.