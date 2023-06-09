Home » Erdogan at the Champions League final between City and Inter
Erdogan at the Champions League final between City and Inter

Today’s soccer tournament with an impressive parade of great stars from the past: the treble heroes Materazzi, Lucio, Julio Cesar, Milito, Cordoba and Cambiasso shine, but there will also be former AC Milan players Seedorf, Kakà, Cafu and Nesta as well as Vieira , Figo, Roberto Carlos, Quaresma, Yaya Touré and Pires

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be at the Ataturk stadium tomorrow evening to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter. The re-elected Turkish number one, as landlord, will be in the stands alongside UEFA number one, Aleksander Čeferin. With Calhanoglu among the Nerazzurri, maybe Erdogan will cheer for Inzaghi’s team. The security service, already impressive in itself on the occasion of the Champions League finals, this time (if possible) will be even more… strict.

TOURNAMENT OF STARS

This afternoon, however, UEFA has organized a soccer tournament in which, in addition to a formation made up of former Turkish players (including Altintop), there will be three others with former champions such as the treble heroes Materazzi, Lucio, Julio Cesar, Milito, Cordoba and Cambiasso, former AC Milan fans Seedorf, Kakà, Cafu and Nesta as well as Vieira, Figo, Quaresma, Roberto Carlos, Yaya Touré, Pires, Keane, Mendieta, Vitor Baia, Essien and Abidal. Everyone will then be at the stadium tomorrow night for the final.

June 9, 2023 (change June 9, 2023 | 01:03)

