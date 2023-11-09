Erdogan visits Berlin and the German state reason – health check

Erdogan is scheduled to arrive in Berlin for a visit on November 18th. This will be an interesting meeting. Erdogan sees Hamas in Palestine as a “liberation organization,” unlike the armed Kurdish groups in his own country. And the West is to blame for what is happening in the Gaza Strip, as well as for everything else that it doesn’t like.

Three weeks ago, Foreign Minister Baerbock said: “These days we are all Israelis.” One understands the emotion behind this Kennedy reference, but the sentence is nonsense in every respect. We have not been attacked by Hamas commandos and we have not suffered any civilian casualties in our response in the Gaza Strip. At least not yet. Israel’s security, German politicians are currently emphasizing at every opportunity, is “German raison d’être”. A sentence that seems to justify everything, as if it were in Article 1 of the Basic Law. Habeck spoke of “unrestricted solidarity” with Israel, and in “Lanz” he formulated the ambiguous sentence “Solidarity with Israel of course also includes military support.” Of course. Otherwise, what kind of “unrestricted solidarity” would it be? But does this mean the delivery of helmets or the deployment of German soldiers? Are we all Israelis these days, unreservedly? The Germans to the front?

It will be interesting to see what the German and Turkish sides have to say to each other, given such opposing positions, before or after the obligatory handshake – and what they say to us afterwards. World politics takes place – once again – without the people who have to endure whatever the world leaders come up with. Our responsibility is being taken away from us. However, it is not only difficult to make one’s voice heard, it is also difficult, as was the case with the Ukraine war, to even sensibly raise one’s own responsibility for these murderous events, without false partisanship and without false neutrality. An enlightened peace movement is needed. Nevertheless, it should be part of the civil society part of the German state’s raison d’être not to simply let things go their way without speaking or even shrugging their shoulders, for example by standing idly by and watching the demonstrative articulation of hatred on our streets. At least that is our responsibility. We will see whether the world leaders do justice to their demands, including during Erdogan’s visit to Berlin.