ANKARA – Cheering crowds at Kulliye welcome the beginning of Erdogan’s third era. “It’s the day of salvation,” smiles Halime, 37, her hair wrapped up in a colorful hijab and black robe. “Erdogan will fix things. We will be strong, inshallah.”

After two decades in power, the longest-serving leader in Turkish political history, Recep Tayyip Erdogan triumphs again: with 52% of the votes, he will be the president of Turkey for the next five years…