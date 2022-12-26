Some studies have confirmed that there is a correlation between taking certain types of drugs and the typically male problem of erectile dysfunction.

Professor Piero Montorsi, full professor of cardiovascular diseases at the University of Milan, intervened to clarify the matter.

Among the disorders most studied by experts, there is also the typically male one erectile dysfunctionor the inability to have or maintain an erection that can lead to satisfactory sexual intercourse.

Precisely since this type of activity greatly affects the quality of life of a subject and that any disturbances can also undermine self-esteem, various researches have been conducted in recent years and among these one in particular has revealed the correlation between some types of drugs and erectile dysfunction.

Do antihypertensive drugs play a role in erectile dysfunction?

A healthy sexual activity is crucial to well-being both psychological and physical of each of us and for this reason the experts are always very careful in making a correct disclosure that can also clarify what are the causes of the most common pathologies that can affect this activity. Among the most common, for men, is erectile dysfunction – or theinability to maintain or get an erection and which therefore can compromise the possibility of having sexual intercourse.

To shed light on the matter, the full professor of cardiovascular diseases at the University of Milan Piero Montorsiwhich also explained how to behave in case of doubt about the side effects caused by medicines such as antihypertensives– more recently often associated with problems such as erectile dysfunction.

According to what was revealed by the professor, the causes of this problem can usually be both psychological and organic and some cardiovascular drugs such as diuretics and beta-blockers may favor its occurrence.

If you have found yourself faced with a similar difficulty, a useful test can be to discontinue or change therapyobviously always after consulting a doctor, and check if the disorder disappears or if it manifests itself anyway (which could indicate that the causes are to be found elsewhere).

In fact, Dr. Montorsi suggests that they can be used in the case of hypertension different therapieslike the phosphorodiesterase-5 inhibitorsso it’s worth consulting a specialist and trying a different approach.