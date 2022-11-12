Erectile dysfunction is today a very widespread disorder – it is estimated that in Italy alone it affects more than 3 million men – and yet it is faced incorrectly by most. “Unfortunately, about two thirds of men affected by erectile dysfunction”, explains Dr. Franco Giada, director of Sports Medicine of the USL 3 Serenissima, “do not get to undergo specialist advice: some do not perceive the problem as a disease, others instead they are afraid of referring the disorder to a health worker because of embarrassment or lack of confidence in the possibility of treatment and they look for answers and remedies, sometimes dangerous, outside the medical field “.

Yet, when you suffer from this disorder, it is important to set up an adequate diagnostic and therapeutic path: “Erectile dysfunction”, explains Dr. Giada, “is not just a problem that can have serious repercussions on the psychological well-being of the individual and the couple. : sometimes it can be the first symptom of the presence of important underlying pathologies in the cardiovascular, endocrine-metabolic and neurological fields “.

Even health professionals, Dr. Giada points out, may find it difficult to raise and address this topic: «It is never easy to talk about erectile dysfunction with patients. Even health workers may find themselves in a situation of lack of training on the subject and of poor knowledge of the paths for an effective management of the problem ».

The specialists of the USL 3 Serenissima, therefore, are at work to create scientific opportunities to investigate the problem of erectile dysfunction: “Precisely in order to make patients more aware”, explains Dr. Giada, “staff training is important. health practitioner who does not usually deal specifically with this disorder: from the family doctor who, thanks to his privileged relationship with the patient, appears as the key figure for identifying the problem and setting the appropriate diagnostic procedure, to the nurse and to the specialist doctor who can probe the presence of erectile dysfunction in their clinical practice, and then possibly refer the patient to specialists in the sector “.

Among the initiatives, Saturday 12 November, in Mestre (Hotel Voco in via Terraglio 15, from 8.30 to 13) a multidisciplinary training event which, involving illustrious exponents of the scientific and academic world, experts in erectile dysfunction, aims to treat the topic: starting from prevention through the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and the practice of physical exercise, to early diagnosis and intervention and treatment paths.