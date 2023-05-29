erectile dysfunction | Podcast two sexologists under the sheets

When can we talk about sexual dysfunction? And what are the factors involved in its onset?

These are some questions we try to answer in this episode. We will talk about the psychological and relational causes that influence the onset and maintenance of the disorder. We will also go into the merits of erectile dysfunction therapy, mentioning some exercises offered to individuals or couples.

Introduction:

Male erectile disorder, also known as erectile dysfunction, is a sexual problem that can significantly impact a man’s mental health and well-being. It is estimated that millions of men worldwide suffer from this disorder, which manifests itself as the inability to obtain or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual intercourse. While there may be underlying physical causes of erectile disorder, there are often psychological complexities involved as well that require attention and understanding.

The link between psychology and erectile disorder:

Human sexuality is a multidimensional phenomenon involving both biological and psychological aspects. In the case of erectile disorder, factors such as anxiety, stress, depression, relationship conflicts and sexual trauma can negatively affect a man’s ability to achieve and maintain an erection. Fear of failure, low self-esteem, and constant worry about sexual performance can create a vicious cycle that makes the problem worse. Therefore, it is crucial to address the psychological components of erectile disorder to improve the quality of sexual life of affected men.

Therapeutic approach:

Psychological and sex therapy plays a crucial role in the management of male erectile disorder. Professionals in these fields work collaboratively with men affected by the condition to identify the underlying causes and develop a personalized treatment plan. One of the widely used treatment models is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which aims to identify and modify negative thoughts and dysfunctional behaviors related to erection. This approach can help reduce performance anxiety, improve self-esteem and promote a positive attitude towards sexuality.

Communication and intimacy in the couple relationship:

Erectile disorder can have a significant impact on a couple’s relationship. It is important for partners to support each other and work through the problem together. Open and sincere communication is essential for overcoming obstacles and developing greater emotional and sexual intimacy. Therapists can work with couples to improve communication, reduce conflict, and promote intimacy by exploring new ways of expressing affection and sexuality.