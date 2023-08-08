Eris Covid variant, Italian study: “It is no longer dangerous”

08 AUG Share on:

ROME – The latest Covid variant (EG.5), renamed ‘Eris’, “is no more dangerous” than the other mutations of the virus analyzed so far and “although it has shown a growing prevalence, as highlighted by the WHO, the analyzes they say it has lower virulence than other variants of Omicron.” This is highlighted by an Italian study on Eg.5, which will be published in the ‘Journal of Medical Biology’.

The research, one of the first internationally to investigate EG.5, bears the signature of Fabio Scarpa, of the University of Sassari; Stefano Pascarella of the Sapienza University of Rome, and Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome.

“We try to calm down and avoid alarmism – Ciccozzi explains to beraking latest news Salute – EG.5 was already known at the beginning of the year, now what happened with ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken’ is happening. This last variant need not worry, the membrane potentials tell us that it is no longer contagious or more virulent. The speed of mutation is equal to that of ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken’”.

“Considering the genetic and structural data presented for Sars-CoV-2 EG.5, there is currently no evidence to suggest its high risk or probable high expansion capacity”, concludes the study.

