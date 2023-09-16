Eris, is a new Covid wave coming? Masks, swabs, vaccines and behaviors: the handbook

Covid continues to run, according to the latest bulletin from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in the last seven days the increase in cases has been 44%. But if the situation in hospitals does not currently cause alarm, what is worrying is the fact that the virus is spreading above all in the most at-risk groups, first and foremost the elderly and frail people. The pandemic has turned into an endemic, however it should not be underestimated and it is necessary to implement all the traditional countermeasures. Masks, swabs, vaccines and rules of conduct: here are the experts’ indications for dealing with the return of the virus.

