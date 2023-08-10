Eris: The New Variant of Sars-CoV-2 Spreading Globally and Gaining Attention as a Variant of Interest

New Variant of Coronavirus Named “Eris” Designated as a Variant of Interest by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the new variant of Sars-CoV-2, known as “EG.5” and renamed “Eris,” as a “variant of interest” (Voi) due to its potential to become dominant in certain countries or even globally. This development comes after the variant was initially included in the WHO’s list of mutants under monitoring (Vum) in mid-July.

Although the new variant is spreading rapidly in countries such as China, the United States, South Korea, and Italy, the WHO states that “the risk to public health posed by EG.5 is assessed as low globally” based on available evidence.

Eris is part of the larger Omicron family and is specifically identified as a “daughter” variant of Omicron XBB. Its classification as a variant of interest aligns it with other variants such as Arturo and Kraken in terms of risk level. The WHO explains that EG.5 has genetic characteristics, immune escape characteristics, and growth rate estimates that could contribute to a surge in case numbers globally. It should be noted, however, that there is currently no evidence to suggest an increase in disease severity directly associated with Eris.

The new variant’s presence in Italy is also increasing, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). Based on sequencing data deposited on the I-Co-Gen platform, the ISS reported that 8.8% of the last consolidated sampling week’s sequencing data (July 10-16) was attributed to EG.5.1.

While the spread of Eris is a cause for concern, public health officials and researchers continue to monitor its developments closely to ascertain its potential impact on disease severity and vaccine efficacy. Efforts are also underway to study its transmission patterns and assess the need for any specific public health interventions to curb its spread.

